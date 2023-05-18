Deutsche Bank to pay US$75M to victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

NEW YORK: Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay US$75 million to victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to settle a federal lawsuit, Anadolu Agency quoted US media report Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleges that Deutsche Bank knew about Epstein’s network of underage girls and enabled his sex trafficking scheme.

The German bank managed Epstein’s money until June 2019 and paid a US$150 million fine to New York regulators in 2020 for compliance failures.

US bank JP Morgan Chase is also accused of similar allegations.

Financier Epstein killed himself in a New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting his sex trafficking trial. - Bernama