Disney+ loses 11.7m subscribers from April to June

ISTANBUL: The Walt Disney Company's streaming service Disney+ lost 11.7 million subscribers during the April-June period, according to its financial results statement, reported Anadolu.

The number of subscribers worldwide declined 7.4 per cent to 146.1 million, from 157.8 million in the previous quarter when it lost approximately four million subscribers.

In total, the streaming platform lost almost 16 million subscribers since the beginning of this year.

Its parent firm, The Walt Disney Company, saw a US$460 million net loss from continuing operations, according to the statement released late Wednesday.

The figure is a sharp decline from US$1.4 billion income reported in the April-June period of last year.

Disney+'s new biopic series on Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, will be shown both as a two-part movie on TV and in movie theaters, rather than be released on the streaming platform.

The first part of the Atatürk movie will air on FOX TV on Oct 29, the Republic of Türkiye's centenary. The movie will hit the big screen on Nov 3.

The second part will arrive in movie theaters on Dec 22, while both movies will again air on FOX in the summer of 2024. -Bernama