Dive into the pink sea of peach blossoms in Pinggu, Beijing

BEIJING: April is the best time to view peach blossoms in Pinggu District, Beijing. Thousands of hectares of peach trees are blooming in Pinggu District, which is known for its peaches across the country, turning a large portion of the eastern part of the city into a sea of pink.

Pinggu District is a conservation area located in the northeast of Beijing, at the junction of Beijing, Tianjin city and Hebei province. In recent years, Pinggu District has been advancing its “three zones and one port” positioning strategy, implementing a development model with high-tech agriculture, large logistics flows, and new leisure forms as its core, and practicing the principle that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets in an innovative way.

Peach blossoms are one of the biggest attractions in Pinggu District in the spring. They are a truly spectacular sight that any spring chaser should not miss. The best time to see Pinggu’s peach blossoms is in mid-to-late April. Visitors can plan their own custom Pinggu itinerary to make the most of the spectacular pink sea.

Pinggu is the largest peach producing base in China and the largest fruit producing area in the capital city. With this unique advantage, the content of the Pinggu Peach Blossom Festival has expanded from flower viewing and spring outing to include traditional culture, music, leisure, sports, and food culture. Pinggu has become one of the best places to visit for citizens in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei during springtime or leisure time. - Bernama