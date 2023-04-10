Drought hits West Java: Nearly 900 hectares of rice fields affected

JAKARTA: The El Niño phenomenon has cast its dry spell over nearly 900 hectares of rice fields in West Java, causing a sharp reduction in rainfall and a looming water shortage.

The affected area is projected to increase from 500 hectares last month to 1,629 hectares, according to Nanang Ruhyana, the secretary of the Cirebon Agriculture Office.

“The current paddy field area stands at 22,137 hectares, with 878.5 hectares already experiencing drought,” he stated, as quoted by the news portal BeritaSatu.

The office is ramping up efforts in water management, focusing on both enhancing existing water sources and creating new ones. They are also providing essential water support equipment and have proposed cloud seeding as a measure to mitigate the ongoing impact.

Cirebon, situated on the North Coast of West Java, is facing the most severe consequences during this prolonged dry season, with no rainfall reported in the past three months. This has resulted in tens of thousands of residents in 15 villages struggling to access clean water.

Similarly, in Subang, West Java, the pressing issue of drought and a shortage of clean water has led both residents and government officials to turn to Istisqa, or rain-seeking prayers.

Almost the entire area in Subang, approximately 95 kilometres from Cirebon, faces potential crop failure due to the extended dry spell and frequent forest fires.