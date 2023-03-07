Dubai customs helps Japanese authorities foil US$310 million Methamphetamine shipment

DUBAI: July 3 (Bernama-WAM) -- Dubai Customs has assisted Japanese customs authorities in intercepting a shipment of 700 kilogrammes of methamphetamine powder worth US$310 million.

The Tokyo-bound drugs were concealed within a cargo ship originating from an Asian country and bound for Japan, Emirates news agency (WAM) reported Sunday.

The successful operation led to the apprehension of both the cargo ship and the illegal drugs at Tokyo Port, it added. This seizure stands as the second-largest drug confiscation ever made in Japan.

Director-General of Dubai Customs and the CEO of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih emphasised the strategic relationships and strong collaboration that Dubai Customs maintains with customs authorities worldwide have contributed to the success of such operations.

The joint effort is part of Dubai Customs’ ongoing support to combat drug trafficking globally, according to WAM.-Bernama