Dutch launch big search for missing disabled girl

THE HAGUE: Dutch police were conducting a major search Wednesday for a disabled girl and her caregiver who went missing two days ago under mysterious circumstances.

Ten-year-old Hebe Zwart was picked up by her caregiver late Monday afternoon in the small town of Raamsdonksveer in the southern Netherlands to be taken home, “but has since gone missing”, police said.

The last time the two were spotted was in a small black hatchback car between Raamsdonksveer and Vught, where Hebe lives. The child was wearing a pink coat, black skirt and blue T-shirt and had a purple backpack, police said.

“The search for Hebe and Sanne continues unabated,“ Dutch police tweeted on Wednesday, also using the first name of the caregiver.

Officers issued an amber alert for Hebe on Tuesday, but so far an extensive search, including the use of a police helicopter, has been unsuccessful.

Hebe “has a disability and needs 24-hour care”, police said.

Around 100 people have now been mobilised in the search, with police appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police said they were considering “all options” ranging from an accident to a kidnapping. - AFP