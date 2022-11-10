Earlier rollout of bivalent Moderna/Spikevax vaccination in S’pore

SINGAPORE: Singapore will be bringing forward the administration of the bivalent Moderna/Spikevax vaccine under the republic’s National Vaccination Programme to Oct 14, 2022, three days ahead of schedule.

According to its Ministry of Health (MOH), the earlier rollout is because its operation teams were able to complete their preparations earlier, and “there are benefits to administering early as infections are rising due to the XBB Omicron subvariant.”

“The bivalent Moderna/Spikevax vaccine is based on the same original vaccine, with the same dosage for boosting. Instead of targeting only the original Covid-19 virus, the updated version also targets the Omicron variant.

“It therefore will provide better protection against newer Covid-19 variants. It is proven to be safe and effective,” said the ministry in a statement today.

The republic’s Multi-Ministry Taskforce of Covid-19 had on Oct 7 announced that the original Moderna/Spikevax vaccine formulation will be replaced by the updated bivalent version. - Bernama