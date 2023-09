JAKARTA: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake rocked off Indonesia’s eastern province of West Papua on Sunday, the country’s meteorology, climatology, and geophysics agency said.

The earthquake occurred at 4:17 a.m. Jakarta time Sunday (2117 GMT Saturday) with its epicentre located 84 km northeast of Tambrauw district with a depth of 10 km, reported Xinhua quoting the weather agency.

The agency said the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves. - Bernama