Earthquake: Ministers extend condolences to Moroccan govt, people

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian ministers today conveyed their condolences to the government and people of Morocco over the earthquake that struck southwest of Marrakech late on Friday.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he was deeply saddened to learn that the earthquake had claimed the lives of over 2,000 people and injured more than 2,000 others.

“Let us all pray for the people of Morocco,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said: “My thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their loved ones during this difficult time, and we wish those injured a speedy recovery.

“May Allah’s mercy be with all the communities that have been impacted by this tragedy and all involved in the search and rescue efforts and reward them abundantly for their patience,” he said.-Bernama