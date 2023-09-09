Earthquake that devastated Morocco also felt in Spain, Portugal

MADRID: The impact of a severe earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday night, killing hundreds, was also felt in southern Spain and Portugal, German news agency (dpa) reported.

The emergency call centre in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia received more than 20 calls from concerned citizens in areas around Huelva, Seville, Jaén, Málaga, Marbella and Córdoba shortly after midnight, the organization said in a social media post.

It was not clear if the earthquake caused any damage or injuries in Spain or Portugal. In Morocco, authorities reported on Saturday morning that at least 632 people had died - with the death toll likely to rise further.

Authorities in southern Portugal reported similar calls, including in the cities of Faro, Lisbon and Setúbal, according to the Portuguese state news agency Lusa.

The epicentre of the magnitude 6.8 earthquake was in the Atlas Mountains in Morocco, about 70 kilometres south-west of the city of Marrakesh, according to the United States Geological Survey.-Bernama