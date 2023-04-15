Ecuadorian Port City suffers series of bomb attacks

QUITO: At least three bomb attacks hit the Ecuadorian port city of Guayaquil between Thursday night and early Friday morning with no casualties reported, reported Xinhua, quoting the National Police on Friday.

Although the attacks were “of minor explosive capacity, they generated chaos,“ said Police Director of Intelligence General Alain Luna.

The three explosions occurred in Alborada, Pascuales, and downtown areas of the country’s second-most populated city and its industrial centre.

The attacks came hours after the US embassy in Ecuador issued a security alert for Guayaquil, stating that it had received information that criminals were possibly planning bombings around the city on Thursday night.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso called on the police to act firmly and use their weapons on Thursday, amid a wave of violence and crime facing the country, which he attributed to organised crime groups linked to drug trafficking.

Earlier this month, the government authorised the possession and carrying of civilian weapons for personal defence, as well as the use of pepper spray to deal with the instability. - Bernama