Egypt among most affected countries by climate change: Minister

CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Suweilam said on Sunday that Egypt is one of the world’s most affected countries by climate change, Xinhua reported quoting the Ahram Online news website report.

The Egyptian minister made the remarks during the opening session of an environmental and development forum on Egypt’s preparations to host the 27th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) that will be held in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh in November.

Egypt is suffering water scarcity, high temperature, erosion and saltwater intrusion into fresh water, the minister was quoted as saying.

The increases in population, unstable water shares (from rivers such as the Nile) and climate impacts have led to a shortage of water used for drinking, agricultural and industrial purposes in several countries, he added.

The minister also urged all countries to strengthen cooperation on dealing with extreme climate, stressing the need to place the water sector, food and agriculture on the global climate agenda.

Egypt is making great efforts in improving water management, which includes rehabilitating canals to better deliver water to farmers, Suweilam said, adding water is a key element in agriculture and food security.

The minister underlined the necessity of expanding water desalination projects, studying less costly and more efficient ways of reusing wastewater. - Bernama