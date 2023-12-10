Egypt rejects opening safe corridors for Gazans

MOSCOW: Egypt has rejected the idea of opening safe corridors for civilians from the Gaza Strip, Sputnik quoted The Jerusalem Post report on Wednesday.

Egypt has discussed plans with the United States and other countries to provide humanitarian aid through its border with the Gaza Strip, but rejected any idea of establishing safe corridors for refugees fleeing the enclave to protect “the right of Palestinians to hold on to their cause and their land”, the newspaper cited a source as saying.

White House coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, said earlier on Wednesday that the US was actively engaged in discussions with Israeli and Egyptian authorities for the safe passage of civilians in the region.

CNN reported Wednesday, citing a senior Israeli official, that negotiations were underway to allow US citizens and peaceful Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt before the start of a possible Israeli military ground operation. - Bernama