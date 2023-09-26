Egypt to hold presidential elections in December

ISTANBUL: Egypt will hold presidential elections this Dec 10 to 12, the country’s election authority said on Monday.

Walid Hamza, head of the National Election Authority, said Egyptians abroad will cast their ballots on Dec 1 to 3.

Candidates seeking to run in the elections can file for candidacy on Oct 5 to 14, Anadolu Agency reported he told a press conference in Cairo. If the race goes to a runoff, the vote will take place next Jan 8 to 10 inside Egypt and on Jan 5 to 7 for expatriates, he added.

Hamza said the presidential vote will be held under full judicial supervision.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, whose current six-year term ends in 2024, has yet to declare his intent to seek a third term.

Seven political figures have announced plans to run, including Ahmed Tantawi, a former parliamentarian, who is seen as a strong opposition candidate if he officially enters the race, according to Anadolu.

Candidates seeking to run must secure endorsements from 20 lawmakers or 25,000 registered voters across at least 15 provinces, with a minimum of 1,000 endorsements from each governorate. - Bernama