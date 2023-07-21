EIA: Weekly storage of natural gas in US increases

HOUSTON: Working gas storage in the contiguous United States was 2,971 billion cubic feet in the week ending July 14, a net increase of 41 billion cubic feet from the previous week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Thursday.

The total working gas storage rose by 24 per cent from this time last year, and was up 13.8 per cent from the five-year average, according to the EIA’s Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report, said Xinhua.

The storage of working gas in the United States usually turns to decrease in November and continues to drop in April when the heating season ends in the country, according to previous data.

The contiguous United States consists of the country’s 48 adjoining states, plus the District of Columbia, and excludes the non-contiguous states of Alaska and Hawaii, and all off-shore insular areas.-Bernama