Eight alleged drug smugglers killed in gunfight in Chiang Rai

BANGKOK: Eight suspected armed drug smugglers were killed and about 4.5 million methamphetamine pills seized following a shootout with the army border patrol personnel in Mae Fah Luang district in the northern province of Chiang Rai today.

In the incident at about 1.30 am (local time) Saturday, commander of Pha Muang Task Force, Major General Suparoek Sathapornphon said soldiers patrolling along the border spotted about 10 men carrying bags in the forest.

Suparoek who is also the director of the Pha Mueang Narcotics Control Operations Center said the soldiers signaled the men to stop for a search but they opened fire at them in an attempt to escape.

“The soldiers returned fire and the gun fight lasted about 10 minutes.

“After the situation came under control, the soldiers carried out an inspection and found eight bodies at the scene. Besides that, 45 bags containing about 4.5 million methamphetamine pills were also found scattered in the jungle,” he said.

He said the identity of the suspected armed drug smugglers have yet to be identified as they carried no identification documents. - Bernama