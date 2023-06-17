Eight dead from extreme heatwave in Mexico

TORONTO: Eight people have been killed in a recent heatwave in Mexico, media reports said late Friday.

Extreme temperatures in the northwest and southeast of the country, which are a few degrees above seasonal norms, were the cause, Anadolu Agency reported citing Mexican media.

The Ministry of Health reported that a number of people were admitted to hospitals, complaining of sunstroke due to the heatwave.

The hot weather, which is especially severe in the states of Sonora, Veracruz, Quintana Roo and Oaxaca, will continue for a few more days, said reports.

Meteorologists advised not to go out unless necessary at noon when the sun hits at direct angles.

The hottest days in recent years have been experienced in Mexico, where the temperature exceeds 40 degrees, according to reports.-Bernama