Eight died, four injured in train collision in Thailand

BANGKOK: Eight people were killed and four injured when a freight train collided with a pickup truck at a railway crossing in the eastern province of Chachoengsao today.

State Railway of Thailand (SRT), in a statement, said five men and three women, aged between 18 and 64 years old, were killed in the 2.20am (local time) accident.

The injured were four men, aged between 20 and 26 years old. One of the injured is in serious condition.

SRT said the 54-year-old pickup truck driver told the authorities that he was ferrying a group of workers from Wat Buaroy in Bangkok's Lat Krabang district to a fish farm in Khlong Udom Cholachorn.

The statement said the driver saw the approaching train and he slowed down. However, he was urged by passengers to cross.

“The driver realised that the truck was headed for a collision, but he could not avoid it. The train hit the back of the pickup truck,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Surapat Prasop, 20, who survived the accident said he jumped out of the truck after realising the vehicle would fail to cross the track in time.

“He heard the train's whistle, but the driver tried to cross anyway,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Governor of SRT Nirut Maneephan visited the scene today.

He said SRT has taken steps to improve safety by installing signs and flashing lights at train crossings. -Bernama