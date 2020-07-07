Eight hurt in Athens train derailment

ATHENS: Eight passengers were injured in a train derailment outside of the Greek capital Athens Tuesday, emergency services said.

An electric train linking the port of Piraeus near Athens to the northern suburbs derailed as it entered the station at Kifissia just after midday, according to initial reports from firefighters.

“Seven women and one man were slightly injured and transferred as a precaution to two hospitals in Athens,“ a manager of the emergency services told AFP.

The heavily used electric train line, which dates back to the 19th century, crosses the city centre and is linked up to two metro lines built in the 2000s.