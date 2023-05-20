Eight Pakistani pilgrims die in hotel blaze in Makkah

NEW DELHI: At least eight Umrah pilgrims from Pakistan were killed in a hotel fire in the holy city of Makkah.

“We have reports of 8 deaths and 6 injured Pakistanis in the incident. Our mission in Jeddah is in contact with local authorities to provide relief to the victims and their families,“ the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesperson as saying late on Friday.

According to Pakistani media reports on Saturday, the victims were from Punjab province.

One report said the fire erupted on the third floor of the hotel located on Ibrahim Al Khalil Street.

Pilgrims from other countries were also staying at the hotel.- Bernama