El Salvador’s ex-president gets another 6 years in prison for tax evasion

MEXICO CITY: The former president of El Salvador, Mauricio Funes, has been sentenced to six years in prison for tax evasion, the country’s attorney-general’s office announced on Wednesday.

German news agency (dpa) reported the sentence was handed down just over a month after Funes was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a separate trial. In May, the leftist ex-president was found guilty of illegal collusion with criminal groups.

In the most recent trial, the former head of state was accused of having evaded about US$85,000 in taxes. He was fined US$200,000.

Funes was head of state from 2009 to 2014. He now lives in asylum in Nicaragua, where he holds citizenship. Nicaragua has no extradition treaty with El Salvador. -Bernama