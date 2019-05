SYDNEY: An elderly couple in the Australian state of Victoria were the surprise recipients of around 20kg of the drug crystal methamphetamine which was wrongly delivered to their address on Wednesday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Having signed for the delivery, the couple found bags of white powder which led them to contact police and the revelation that the powder was in fact methamphetamine, commonly known as “ice”.

Authorities say the delivery contained around 20 kg of the drug which carries an estimated street value of US$7 million (RM29 million).

Investigators then raided another property where they found a further 20kg of amphetamine.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at that property and will face court on Thursday for importing a marketable quantity of a border controlled drug. — Bernama