Elon Musk announces changes to speed up Twitter server work

MOSCOW: US entrepreneur and Twitter owner Elon Musk on Thursday announced the implementation of changes to the social network’s database server to speed up its work.

“Significant backend server architecture changes rolled out. Twitter should feel faster,“ Musk tweeted, reported Sputnik.

In late October, Musk finalised the US$44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Following the takeover, Musk changed the company’s day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform’s privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter’s employees.

Musk also warned that Twitter will “do lots of dumb things” in the near future. The company intends to “keep what works and change what doesn’t work”.

On Dec 18, the Twitter chief posted a poll asking users whether he should step down as the social media platform’s chief executive.

After the poll, when most users voted in favour of his resignation, Musk promised to step down as Twitter CEO as soon as he finds “someone foolish enough” to replace him. - Bernama