Elon Musk completes US$44bil Twitter acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk completed his US$44 billion acquisition of Twitter late yesterday and his first move was to fire the social media company’s top leadership, which he accused of misleading him over the number of spam accounts on the platform.

Musk terminated Twitter chief executive office Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, according to people familiar with the matter.

Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters when the deal closed and were escorted out, the sources added.

Twitter, Musk, and the executives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. - Reuters