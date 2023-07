Elon Musk launches new AI start-up

SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla chief executive officer and Twitter owner Elon Musk (pix) said Wednesday he is launching an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up called xAI to “understand reality”, reported Xinhua.

The company said on its website that it is separate from Musk-owned X Corp, “but will work closely with X (Twitter), Tesla and other companies to make progress towards our mission”.

Some of the team led by Musk worked on OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 chatbots, according to the website.

Musk was an initial investor in OpenAI and part of its board, but he left the board in 2018.

The company also includes engineers from other top tech companies, including Google Research and Microsoft Research. -Bernama