Emerson Mnangagwa declared winner in Zimbabwe’s elections

HARARE: Zimbabwean President Emerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner for another five-year term after observers condemned the country’s election which the Southern African Development Community said was marred with irregularities.

Mnangagwa from the ruling Zanu PF party received 52. 6 per cent of the vote, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

His rival, Nelson Chamisa, of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), was second, winning 44 per cent.

Zanu PF also won 136 seats in the National Assembly. The CCC received 73 seats, denying the ruling party a two-thirds majority with which Mnangagwa could amend the Constitution.

The election for Gutu West was cancelled following the death of a candidate before the elections. -BERNAMA