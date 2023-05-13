Erdogan promises peaceful transition if he loses Sunday’s vote

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan says he will accept Sunday’s vote result and step down if he loses, refuting concerns that he may not leave power, reported the German Press Agency (dpa).

“A very ridiculous question ... We come to power through democratic means in Turkiye ... If our nation decides otherwise, I will do what democracy requires, there is nothing else to do,“ Erdoğan said on television late Friday in reaction to the question whether he will cling to power.

His bloc will respect “any results coming out the ballot box,“ Erdoğan added.

If the the opposition is concerned about electoral safety, they should monitor all polling stations and “ensure safety” just as Erdoğan’s party members do, he said.

“The will of the nation can not be compromised,“ Erdoğan added.

Erdoğan also argued he believes he will be re-elected for another term as well as securing a parliamentary majority on Sunday.

After 20 years at the helm of Turkiye, Erdoğan faces his toughest election test amid public resentment over economic troubles, the handling of the major February earthquakes and around 3.5 million Syrian refugees.

A united opposition candidate, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, is polling slightly ahead.-Bernama