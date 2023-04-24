Erdogan says gas reserves worth US$1 bil found in Turkiye

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday the country has discovered natural gas reserves valued at US$1 billion in Gabar Mountain in southeastern Sirnak province, reported Xinhua.

Erdogan made the remarks at the opening ceremony of a sports complex in Sakarya province.

Also in the southeastern mountain, Turkiye announced in December last year the discovery of 150 million barrels of net oil reserves, valued at approximately US$12 billion, which Erdogan said was “one of the top 10 onshore discoveries in 2022”.

With four wells operational, the region is estimated to produce 5,000 barrels of oil per day.

The government has rolled out a series of large infrastructure and defence projects ahead of the general election on May 14, when the Turkish leader will seek a third term in office.

Recently, Turkiye commissioned its first multipurpose amphibious assault ship and subsequently launched the country’s first delivery from its Black Sea field. – Bernama