LONDON: A man arrested in Estonia on suspicion of murdering a Frenchwoman, whose body was found in a shallow grave at her London home, will appear in court in Britain on Thursday.

Kirill Belorusov, 32, was detained in the Estonian capital Tallinn last week on a European arrest warrant.

The body of Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, 34, was discovered in her back garden in southwest London on March 6. A post-mortem found she had been strangled.

Garcia-Bertaux was reported missing after she failed to arrive for work at a public relations firm on March 5. She had reportedly also worked as a film producer.

London homicide detectives worked with Europol to trace and detain the suspect.

Police said Belorusov will appear in a court outside London on Thursday. — AFP