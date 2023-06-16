Ethiopia cholera’s death toll rises to 153

ADDIS ABABA: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) disclosed that an ongoing cholera outbreak in Ethiopia has claimed 153 lives so far, reported Xinhua.

In a report on Wednesday, the UNOCHA said the outbreak, which was spreading in 85 districts in Ethiopia’s Oromia, Southern, Somali and Sidama regions, has affected more than 10,000 people.

It said the current outbreak is among the longest outbreaks ever recorded in Ethiopia, with the first case recorded in August 2022.

The report said limited resources, strained capacity and funding shortfall are preventing the UNOCHA from efficiently responding to the outbreak.

Data showed more than 1.8 million people have been vaccinated in Ethiopia. Last month, the UNOCHA said seven million Ethiopians are at risk of being infected.

The report said only 24 per cent of the US$4 billion total requirements of the 2023 Ethiopia Humanitarian Response Plan have been funded. -Bernama