EU chief calls for video summit on Israel-Hamas war

BRUSSELS: European Council chief Charles Michel called a video summit of European Union leaders for next week to discuss the Israel-Hamas war, as the conflict entered its second week on Saturday.

He set it for Tuesday 5.30pm local time.

“It is of utmost importance that the European Council, in line with the treaties and our values, sets our common position and establishes a clear unified course of action that reflects the complexity of the unfolding situation,” he said in a statement.

He condemned Hamas’s “brutal terrorist attacks against Israel” last Saturday and called for the release of the hostages, thought to number 150, that were captured.

“There is no justification for terror,” he wrote.

Following the attack by Hamas militants, during which they killed more than 1,300 people, Israel has imposed a siege on the Gaza Strip.

Health officials in Gaza say more than 2,200 people have been killed. As on the Israeli side, most of them were civilians.

“We stand in full solidarity with the people of Israel and the victims of the terrorist attacks,” wrote Michel in his statement.

“Israel has the right to defend itself in full compliance with international law, in particular international humanitarian law.”

He added, “The unfolding tragic scenes in the Gaza Strip resulting from the siege and the lack of basic needs combined with the destruction brought by significant shelling, are raising alarm bells in the international community.” - AFP