EU foreign ministers meet after uprising in Russia

BRUSSELS: The uprising by paramilitary Wagner forces in Russia is to overshadow a meeting of European Union foreign ministers scheduled for Monday in Luxembourg to address other crises in the bloc’s vicinity, reported German news agency (dpa).

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell consulted with some of his EU counterparts over the weekend, as Wagner troops advanced towards Moscow with the aim of toppling the Russian military leadership until the mission came to an abrupt end.

Joined by their Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba by video-link, ministers are expected to express their solidarity with Kyiv and take stock of plans to supply Kyiv with one million artillery shells and an initiative to train 24,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of the year.

Heightened tensions between Kosovo and Serbia and a recent mediation meeting in Brussels which brought little progress are on the agenda, as well as the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the situation in Tunisia.

The EU is considering supporting Tunisia with an aid package of up to €900 million (US$980.8 million) as the North African country is roiled by economic woes and rising numbers of migrants using it as a launch pad to reach Europe.

Ministers are also expected to impose new sanctions on Iran over persistent human rights violations.

On a more positive note, diplomatic and trade relations with the Caribbean and Latin America are also on the agenda ahead of a summit with the countries of the region held in Brussels in July.-Bernama