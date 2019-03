BRUSSELS: The European Union stressed on Wednesday that its members would not follow the United States in recognising the Golan Heights as Israel territory.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini issued a statement on behalf of member states reiterating their long-standing view.

“The position of the European Union as regards the status of the Golan Heights has not changed,“ the statement said, ahead of a meeting of the UN Security Council on Washington’s decision.

“In line with the international law and UN Security Council resolutions 242 and 497, the European Union does not recognise Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.”

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation recognising Israel’s 1981 annexation of the strategic plateau, which it seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Israel’s move has not been recognised internationally, and three UN Security Council resolutions have called for it to withdraw from the territory. — AFP