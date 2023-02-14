EU rejects Israel’s decision to legalize 9 West Bank outposts

LONDON: The European Union on Monday rejected Israel’s decision to legalise nine illegal outposts in the occupied West Bank and turn them into new settlements.

The decision by Israeli authorities was not accepted by the EU, according to Anadolu Agency quoting a statement from the office of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The statement said the Jewish settlements are illegal under international law and reiterated that the EU will not recognise any changes made outside of the 1967 borders.

It also made a call to Israeli authorities to stop the construction of these settlements and to immediately reverse the recent legalisation decision, it added.

An Israeli ministerial committee on Sunday approved a plan to cancel legislation on disengagement from the northern West Bank that was enacted in 2005.

The plan would allow the construction of four settlements that were dismantled in 2005 by former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

According to Anadolu, estimates indicate that around 650,000 settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal. - Bernama