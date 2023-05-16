  1. World

EU’s Borrell calls on Turkey to fix shortcomings in election process

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends a press conference with Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom (not pictured) on the day of an EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum//ReuterspixEuropean Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends a press conference with Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom (not pictured) on the day of an EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum//Reuterspix

BRUSSELS: The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, today called on Turkiye to address shortcomings in its election process that have been identified by European observers.

“We note the preliminary findings and conclusions of the International Election Observation Mission of the OSCE and the Council of Europe, and call on Turkish authorities to address the shortcomings identified,” Borrell said in a statement.

“The EU attaches the utmost importance to the need for transparent, inclusive and credible elections, in a level playing field.” — Reuters