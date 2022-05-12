EU urges independent probe into Al Jazeera reporter’s killing

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Wednesday condemned the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, and demanded an independent investigation into the circumstances of her death.

The statement, issued by the EU's External Action Service, came after the Al Jazeera television reporter was shot dead while covering an Israeli raid on a Palestinian camp in the occupied West Bank.

“The European Union strongly condemns the killing of Palestinian-American journalist of Al Jazeera, Shireen Abu Akleh, in the occupied West Bank,“ the statement said.

“It is essential that a thorough, independent investigation clarifies all the circumstances of these incidents as soon as possible and that those responsible are brought to justice,“ it continued.

“It is unacceptable to target journalists while they perform their job. Journalists covering conflict situations must be ensured safety and protection at all times.”

The European Union statement did not attribute blame for the shooting.

The 51-year-old reporter’s employer, Qatar-based news network Al Jazeera, charged that Israeli forces had shot her deliberately and “in cold blood”.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it was “likely” that “armed Palestinians -- who were indiscriminately firing at the time -- were responsible for the unfortunate death of the journalist”.

An AFP photographer reported that Israeli forces were firing in the area and that he then saw Abu Akleh's body lying on the ground, with no Palestinian gunmen visible at the time. - AFP