European countries witness solidarity protests in support of Palestine

GENEVA: People in several European countries took to the streets Saturday to show solidarity with Palestine amid a worsening situation in the Gaza Strip.

Hundreds gathered in Stockholm to protest Israel’s attacks on the seaside enclave, reported Anadolu Agency.

“Free Palestine”, “Free Jerusalem” and “Freedom for Gaza” were shouted and Palestinian flags were carried by Swedes, Palestinians, Arabs and people from different nationalities and all age groups.

Banners included messages to stop the bombardment of Gaza and attacks on civilians.

In Dublin, thousands marched in support of Palestine, chanting: “Palestine will be free” and “Occupation no more.”

They also carried Palestinian flags and banners that demanded an end to the siege in Gaza.

Similar sentiments were echoed in Scotland, where thousands took to the streets of Glasgow to show their support for Palestinians.

A massive protest in Milan saw the same message: “Free Palestine.”

In Berlin, police did not allow a demonstration to show solidarity with the Palestinians.

A group of protestors gathered in a square in front of the historical Brandenburg Gate in the city centre, after applying to police to hold a demonstration.

Police asked demonstrators to leave the square on grounds that protest was banned. - Bernama