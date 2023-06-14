Evacuations underway as cyclone biparjoy nears pakistan’s coastline

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani authorities were racing against time on Tuesday to evacuate thousands of families as the tropical storm Biparjoy intensified into a “very severe” cyclone near the country’s coastline.

“We will complete the evacuations by Thursday morning,” National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik told reporters in the capital Islamabad, according to German news agency (dpa).

At least 26,000 people have been shifted to safer places so far, Malik said, adding that the intensity of the cyclone had become severe.

Around 100,000 people from the coastal belts are to be evacuated before one of the worst cyclones to hit Pakistan’s Sindh province in nearly 25 years, which is due to make landfall on June 15.

The province was hit hard by devastating floods last year and tens of thousands of people are still struggling to rebuild their lives.

The cyclone was at a distance of around 470 kilometres from the port city of Karachi, according to Pakistan Metrological Department.

A nuclear power plant in Karachi and some coal-powered power plants in neighbouring districts are due to go offline in the coming days which might create an energy supply issue in the country.

“It is dangerous to operate power plants during high-velocity winds,” Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir said.

The provincial government is also preparing for the likely urban flooding as more than 100 millimetres of rain is expected in Karachi.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said that the coastline was at high risk and waves between 2.4 and 3.7 metres could hit the shores.

She said Karachi 113 mm of rain was expected in Karachi and the city was likely to face urban flooding. -Bernama