Experts warn of dangerous UV levels in Vietnam

HANOI: Hot temperatures start to build this week for much of Vietnam with levels of ultraviolet (UV) radiation forecast to reach “dangerous” levels, Xinhua quoted a Vietnam News report on Tuesday.

Levels of UV radiation in major cities across the country are expected to peak between eight and 10 on a scale that according to experts, level 10.5 and above is regarded as “extreme”, said the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecast.

People are advised to wear loose-fitting clothing, drink water to stay hydrated, schedule outdoor activities carefully and find shade when UV rays are strongest, between 11.00 am and 3.00 pm, the national weather centre said in a statement.

According to the World Health Organisation, a UV index of 7.5 to 10.4 is deemed “very high”, and just 15 minutes of unprotected exposure could burn human skin and eyes.

The national weather centre also said the heat is expected to advance until the end of May in the northern and central parts of the country, which could see average temperatures rising by about 0.5-1 degrees Celsius from last year’s figures.-Bernama