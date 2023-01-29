Explosion hits military facility in central Iran

ANKARA: A huge explosion occurred early Sunday at a military facility in central Iran, according to media reports.

The blast was at an ammunition production facility of the Iranian Defence Ministry in Isfahan province, reported Anadolu Agency citing the state television.

The Isfahan governorate confirmed the incident and said no casualties were reported.

The military facility was attacked with micro drones but it failed, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

One of the aircraft was hit by the facility’s air defence system, while two others exploded after being caught in defensive traps.

No casualties were reported but minor damage occurred to the roof of the facility, it added. - Bernama