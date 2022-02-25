  1. World

Explosions heard in Kyiv, official says enemy aircraft downed

Russian and Ukrainian forces were on Thursday battling for an airbase on the northern outskirts of Kyiv after dozens of attack helicopters swooped south from Belarus towards Ukraine’s capital. AFPPIXRussian and Ukrainian forces were on Thursday battling for an airbase on the northern outskirts of Kyiv after dozens of attack helicopters swooped south from Belarus towards Ukraine’s capital. AFPPIX

MOSCOW: Ukrainian forces downed an enemy aircraft over Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, which then crashed into a residential building and set it on fire, said Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister.

It was unclear whether the aircraft was manned. Herashchenko wrote on Telegram that a nine-storey residential building was on fire.

A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv earlier which Herashchenko said were the sounds of air defences firing at the aircraft.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday and Kyiv has reported dozens of casualties and hundreds of wounded. - Reuters