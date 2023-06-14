Extreme summer weather the new norm, warns EU body

COPENHAGEN: Europe must prepare for climate-related freak weather this summer, German news agency (dpa) quoted the EU’s Environment Agency (EEA).

Climate change is causing the weather in Europe to become more extreme, the Copenhagen-based agency stressed on Wednesday at the launch of a portal that takes a closer look at past heatwaves, droughts, floods, forest fires and other phenomena.

The overall outlook is pessimistic, and adaptation to climate change is crucial, the EEA experts stressed.

In the online overview entitled “Extreme summer weather in a changing climate: Is Europe prepared?”, the EEA will explain in more detail how weather extremes are increasingly affecting populations, economies and nature in Europe.

The site describes extreme weather events of the past summers, what can be expected in the future according to scientific forecasts, and how well the region is prepared for them.

The aim is to provide decision-makers and the public with up-to-date information and data on the urgency of the fight against the climate crisis. - Bernama