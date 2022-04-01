Face masks not mandatory anymore in India’s Delhi, Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: As Covid-19 cases are significantly showing a declining trend over the past few weeks, several Indian states have decided to lift all the pandemic-related restrictions, including the mandatory wearing of face masks from Friday.

While Maharashtra decided to lift all Covid-19 restrictions, Delhi said that there will be no fine for not wearing face masks in public places. The West Bengal government also announced that all Covid-19 induced restrictions in the state would be withdrawn on Friday, said Xinhua.

The decision to remove the fine for not wearing a face mask in Delhi was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal.

“Though people are still advised to continue wearing face masks, it won’t attract any fine,“ a DDMA official said.

The local government in Maharashtra also issued an order that would end all stringent restrictions almost after two years in the state on Friday.

“All such orders that are currently in force for the imposition of restrictions related to Covid-19 that have been imposed under Disaster Management Act, 2005 are hereby withdrawn and will no longer be in force from April 1, 2022,“ reads the order.

The state government, however, has recommended physical distancing and voluntary wearing of face masks as a precaution, though there will be no penalties for defaulters.

Likewise, with the Covid-19 situation having considerably improved in West Bengal, the local government announced that all curbs related to the contagion would be removed on Friday.

India’s federal health ministry Friday morning said the country recorded 1,335 new Covid-19 cases and 52 deaths during the past 24 hours. - Bernama