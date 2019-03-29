False kidnapping rumours that led to lynchings

PARIS: France’s Roma community has been targeted in a series of mob attacks sparked by false reports circulated on phone messaging apps and social media of people travelling in a white van attempting to kidnap children.

Down the ages, similar “child-snatcher” stories — often targeting minorities such as Jews or Roma in Europe — have sparked violence.

Fuelled by modern technology, here are examples of other false rumours that have led to deadly attacks in recent years:

India

Thirty people were killed by mobs in India last year, some of them beaten to death, after unfounded allegations about child kidnappings circulated on WhatsApp.

The rumours first emerged in eastern India in 2017, where at least seven people were killed, and then resurfaced a year later in the west and south.

The rumours were often accompanied by a grainy video purporting to show men on motorbikes stealing kids.

The footage was in fact from a Pakistani public safety film. Other images supposedly showing dead Indian children with their organs stolen were in reality of Syrians killed in a gas attack.

Among the victims were homeless people, a transgender woman and an elderly woman who handed out chocolates to children.

Brazil

A Brazilian woman died after being beaten in the street in the coastal town of Guaruja, near Sao Paulo, in 2014 over false Facebook rumours that she abducted children for witchcraft rituals.

The killing was captured on video and the footage leaked to Brazilian media. It showed a person running over her with a bicycle while others took turns to beat her.

The woman was apparently mistakenly identified for a woman in a police sketch depicting a suspected kidnapper in the Rio de Janeiro area, which was widely shared online.

Mexico

In August 2018, villagers in the small central Mexican town of Acatlan lynched a student and his uncle whom they accused of abducting children for organ trafficking.

They too were spurred to act by rumours shared on WhatsApp, despite the fact that no child had been reported kidnapped.

The villagers accosted the men after they were spotted near a school and had them arrested. A mob later descended on the police station, hauled the men out of their cells, beat them and then burned them to death in an attack live-streamed on Facebook.

Nine people were charged over the attack but the four suspected of the men’s murder went on the run.

United States

In December 2016, a gunman fired a gun inside a Washington pizzeria that was falsely reported to house a child trafficking ring linked to defeated Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and a top advisor.

No one was injured in the attack at the Comet Ping Pong restaurant.

The attack was sparked by the “Pizzagate” rumour spread by conspiracy theorists on the basis of innocuous messages published by WikiLeaks recounting a Clinton fundraiser involving the pizzeria’s owner. — AFP