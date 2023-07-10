Families of victims of shopping mall shooting to receive 14.15m baht in compensation

BANGKOK: The Thai government and the private sector have collaborated to provide 14.15 million baht in compensation (100 baht = RM12.68) to the families of the victims who died or were injured in the shopping mall shooting incident in Bangkok.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said the families of the deceased will receive 6.2 million baht each, comprising 1.2 million baht from the Thai government and 5 million baht from the private sector, specifically the Siam Paragon shopping mall.

Additionally, Wangsuphakijkosol mentioned that individuals who were injured will receive 350,000 baht each, with 50,000 baht provided by the government and 300,000 baht from Siam Paragon Mall.

“In addition, Giffarine Skyline Unity Co., Ltd. has expressed its intention to contribute 1 million baht to the government for the relief efforts aimed at those affected by this tragic incident,” she said.

The heart-wrenching event unfolded on Tuesday when a 14-year-old assailant, using a modified blank-firing pistol, discharged live rounds within the confines of Siam Paragon Mall. This act resulted in the loss of lives, including a Chinese and a Myanmar national, with five others sustaining injuries.

The teenager now faces a total of five charges, including premeditated murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

Earlier today, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Nathapol Khantahiran, presided over the Situation Command Centre (SCC) inter-agency meeting. The purpose of the meeting was to facilitate seamless coordination and integration of actions among key agencies in response to the shooting incident.

Meanwhile, the parents of the teenage gunman issued a heartfelt apology to the families of the deceased, the injured, and their respective families.

In a letter addressed to the affected parties, the father expressed profound regret, stating, “My family and I would like to humbly ask for forgiveness and extend our profound apologies to the family of the deceased, the injured, and their families who were most affected by this event, and to everyone from the deepest recesses of our hearts, with our utmost respect.

“We greatly regret also the damage and impact to the country as a whole,” the father said in a letter.

He went on to confirm that his son is currently detained in the Juvenile Observation and Protection Centre as per the Juvenile Court's directive.

“My family and I did not apply for bail because we intend to cooperate fully with the authorities in search of the facts and to ensure that there will not be a repeat of the same violent incident,” he said.

The father said the family promised to cooperate with the police, government officials, and every agency necessary regarding these legal proceedings as well as support any mitigation and efforts to remedy the effects of this event as best as possible. -Bernama