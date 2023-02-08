Famous Maya Bay Beach in Thailand to close for two months

BANGKOK: Thailand’s famous Maya Bay will be closed during the monsoon season from Aug 1 to Sept 30 for natural rehabilitation, German news agency (dpa) quoted the Bangkok Post report on Wednesday, citing Ratchanok Phaenoi, the head of the local national park.

The bay on Phi Phi Le island was made famous by the 2000 Hollywood movie ‘The Beach’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

For years now masses of tourists have made the journey out to the uninhabited island in the Phi Phi archipelago to admire the bay, changing it into an overcrowded nightmare.

Dozens of boats arriving there every day have destroyed the reef and corals, and scared off the native blacktip sharks, while rubbish is piling up.

After marine biologists urged the authorities to close the beach, it was closed in June 2018 for three and a half years.

In January 2022 the bay was reopened for tourists under strict rules.

The most important change is boats are no longer allowed into the bay, nor are swimmers and snorkellers. In addition, the number of visitors was reduced.

The new closure during the monsoon season is also about the safety of the visitors, said Phaenoi.

Most guests come from the neighbouring island of Phi Phi Don in traditional longboats. When it rains and the waves are high, it is difficult for the boats, some of which are very old, to dock in Loh Sama Bay, from where visitors now walk to Maya Bay.

Phaenoi said the beach would be closed every year in August and September from now on. -Bernama