Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni claims victory in Italy’s general elections

ROME/ANKARA: Italy’s far-right leader Giorgia Meloni claimed victory early Monday in the country’s general elections, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

In her first speech after the vote, Meloni said Italians have sent a “very clear message” that they want a “centre-right government led by the Brothers of Italy (Fdl).”

“This is the time of responsibility, the time in which if you want to be part of history, you have to understand what responsibility we have towards millions of people because Italy has chosen us and we will not betray it,“ she said.

Meloni said she will serve all Italians if she forms a government.

Meloni’s FdI is expected to win the majority of votes. According to preliminary results by Italian news agency ANSA, it leads with 26.39 per cent.

Meloni won 4 per cent of the vote in the 2018 elections.

Meloni is set to become Italy’s first female prime minister, and the country will for the first time since World War II have a far-right leader.

Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella dissolved Parliament in July and called for an early election on Sept. 25, marking the end of the government led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, which lasted about a year and a half.

Nearly 51 million people are eligible to vote in what could be a pivotal election, with over 4 million Italians living abroad having cast their ballots before Sunday.

Some 51 per cent of the voters in Italy are women among a total population of 59 million.

Voters 18 and older will also be able to elect members of Parliament’s upper chamber, a first in Italian history which was made possible following the endorsement of Italy’s Senate. They could already vote for the lower house of parliament.

Voting started nationwide at 7 am local time (0500GMT).

Italians voted to elect 200 senators and 400 deputies in Parliament. - Bernama