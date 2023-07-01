Fast food giant McDonald’s to make job cuts

WASHINGTON: Fast food titan McDonald’s is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, Sputnik quoted a CNN report citing a company memorandum.

“We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organisation and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead,“ CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees obtained by the network on Friday.

“Certain initiatives will be de-prioritised or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organisation, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth.”

McDonald’s says it plans to communicate its future staffing plans by April 3rd. The company does not have a set dollar amount to cut or a number of employees he’s planning to let go, the report added.

McDonald’s currently had upwards of 200,000 corporate employees and workers at company-owned restaurants at the end of 2021, the report noted, and more than 75 per cent of those jobs were based outside of the United States. - Bernama