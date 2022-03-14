FDA found harmful substances in sausages

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found the harmful content of nitrate and benzoic acid in sausages and blamed them for the illnesses of many children who ate such substandard products.

FDA deputy secretary-general Weerachai Nolwachai said his organisation took action after the Poison Centre of Ramathibodi Hospital found 14 children suffering methemoglobinemia after consuming unbranded sausages in eight provinces namely Chiang Mai, Phetchaburi, Saraburi, Trang, Phayao, Songkhlra, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Kanchanaburi, Thai news agency (TNA) reported.

It added that officials of the FDA and the Public Health Ministry collected 102 samples of sausages nationwide.

Examination was concluded with 44 samples, 22 of which were substandard and their producers were facing legal action, Mr Weerachai said.

The FDA found the harmful levels of nitrate used as a preservative and also the benzoic acid that was banned from use in sausages, he said.

The safe threshold of nitrate used in food was set at 80 milligrams per kilogram of food. Those who used benzoic in food were liable to a fine of up to 20,000 baht, he said. - Bernama