Female suicides surge under Taliban in Afghanistan: UN

GENEVA: Restrictions imposed by the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) on women’s education and work, as well as the dire socioeconomic situation, have led to an increase in the number of suicides and attempted suicides in Afghanistan, especially among women, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, said on Monday, reported Sputnik.

Bennett added that 60,000 Afghan women lost their jobs due to the ban on beauty salons in the country.

The group has slashed women’s rights to travel, study and work since it took control of Afghanistan in August 2021 after the withdrawal of international troops and the collapse of the US-backed government.

In late 2022, the Taliban banned girls and women from attending secondary schools and higher education institutions. The move faced international backlash, with many countries and the United Nations urging the Afghan authorities to lift the restrictions on women’s rights. - Bernama